Swansea City captain Leon Briton believes his team have proved they have the battling qualities to survive the Premier League relegation dogfight after thrashing fellow strugglers Sunderland 3-0 on Saturday.

Swansea made it two wins in three games thanks to a penalty from midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson and a brace by striker Fernando Llorente, lifting them above Sunderland and Hull City into 18th in the table.

"I think we have shown we are ready to scrap. We have the character and spirit and experience," Britton told British media.

"People associate Swansea with great football but we have shown over the years that we can be dogged and determined and dig out results as well. When we have needed to pick up points in past years we have done that as well," he added.

"Sometimes it ain't pretty, especially away from home, but that is what you have to do in this league. People say we are a passing team but I have no concerns with the fighting spirit in the squad."

Britton has been impressed by the calm approach of the club's new manager Bob Bradley.

"There has been pressure from the outside but I have seen no change from the manager," he said. "He has just gone about his business."

Swansea travel to face eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

