Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
March 4 Fernando Llorente scored twice including a last-minute winner as Swansea City beat Burnley 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.
Swansea made a strong start against Burnley, winless away from home this season, when Spain forward Llorente headed home in the 12th minute for his 10th goal of the season.
Andre Gray restored parity eight minutes later when he converted a controversial penalty - awarded despite a handball by Burnley forward Sam Vokes rather than Swansea's defence - before firing home his second after the break.
Swansea struck the woodwork three times before Martin Olsson equalised with a powerful drive and Llorente's late header sealed their fourth win from six league games. In-form Swansea, in 16th, have 27 points from 27 games while Burnley, in 12th, have 31.
(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday and sent a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
ZURICH A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.