Football Soccer - Swansea City v Chelsea - Barclays Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 9/4/16Chelsea's Asmir Begovic in action with Swansea's Alberto PaloschiAction Images via Reuters / Matthew ChildsLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Football Soccer - Swansea City v Chelsea - Barclays Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 9/4/16Chelsea's Pedro in action with Swansea's Angel RangelAction Images via Reuters / Matthew ChildsLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Football Soccer - Swansea City v Chelsea - Barclays Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 9/4/16Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson scores their first goalAction Images via Reuters / Matthew ChildsLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Gylfi Sigurdsson's 11th Premier League goal of the season led Swansea City to a 1-0 victory over champions Chelsea on Saturday that effectively ended any lingering relegation fears for the Welsh club.

The Iceland midfielder struck in the 25th minute when a cross from lively winger Jefferson Montero fell to him on the edge of the penalty box and Sigurdsson rifled a volley into the bottom corner of the net.

The unmarked Montero should have added a second goal with 15 minutes to go when he nodded over a centre by Sigurdsson from six metres.

"This is the first victory in the Premier League for Swansea against Chelsea and I am happy and proud," manager Francesco Guidolin told the BBC.

"We deserved to score other goals. Safety is almost real but I hope to take other points in the next weeks because it's important to finish well."

Mid-table Chelsea, fielding a young side in the absence of John Terry, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, Willian and Gary Cahill, lost for the first time in the league under interim manager Guus Hiddink who had gone 15 matches without defeat since taking over from the sacked Jose Mourinho.

"Every defeat hurts but everyone knows the situation we are in so there's a positive side to bringing in youngsters and seeing what they can do," said Hiddink.

"We defended poorly and gave Sigurdsson a very free chance. We were attacking, attacking but in the final third we were not sharp enough."

