Nadal rolls over Raonic to reach semi-finals
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
SWANSEA CITY 5 CRYSTAL PALACE 4
LONDON Nov 26 Fernando Llorente's two injury-time goals saw Swansea come from behind to snatch a thrilling 5-4 win over Crystal Palace in an amazing see-saw game at the Liberty Stadium, snapping an 11-game winless streak and handing the Eagles their sixth straight defeat.
Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring for Palace but Bob Bradley's Swans looked set for their first win since the opening day of the season as a Gylfi Sigurdsson free kick and a brace from Leroy Fer put them 3-1 midway through the second half.
Unbowed, Alan Pardew's Palace came roaring back, James Tomkins forcing home a corner and Jack Cork deflecting the ball into his own net before Christian Benteke put the visitors 4-3 up with just six minutes left.
But Llorente netted twice in the 91st and 93rd minute to put the home side back on top, and they hung on grimly through seven minutes of injury time for the three precious points that take them off the bottom of the table.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ian Chadband)
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
Manchester United do not envy the "wonderful life" their rivals have due to a lighter fixture schedule and will embrace their packed match calendar, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.