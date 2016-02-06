Swansea City 1 Crystal Palace 1

Crystal Palace ended a run of five successive league defeats with a 1-1 draw at Swansea to deny Francesco Guidolin victory in his first home game in charge of the Premier League strugglers.

Palace, who have taken just three points from the last 24 available, secured a draw with Scott Dann's goal early in the second half.

Gylfi Sigurdsson had fired the home side ahead after 13 minutes, scoring with a fine free kick that he bent over the wall and into the net. It was his fifth goal in his last six Premier League appearances.

The Icelander almost won it for the Swans but Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey dived at full stretch to keep out another free kick.

