Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
LONDON Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.
Dyer was recalled to the starting line-up for Swansea's 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday, but lasted less than 10 minutes before limping off.
A scan on Monday revealed that the 29-year-old winger had ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left ankle.
Former Southampton forward Dyer has featured in five games since Paul Clement was appointed Swansea manager last month.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35.
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.