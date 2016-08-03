Winger Nathan Dyer, who won the title on loan at Leicester City last season, has signed a new four-year contract with Swansea City, keeping him at the Welsh side till 2020, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who has scored 31 goals in 271 appearances since joining Swansea in 2009, is back at the Liberty Stadium following a loan spell with Leicester where he made only 12 league appearances but left the club with a Premier League winners' medal.

"Winger Nathan Dyer has pledged his future to Swansea City by signing a new four-year contract. Dyer has penned a new deal which sees him commit to the club until June 2020, which takes his service to the club beyond a decade," the club said.

Attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has also recently committed his long-term future to Swansea.

Swansea begin their league campaign with a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Aug. 13.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)