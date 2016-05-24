Du Plessis, Miller smash tons as S Africa thump Sri Lanka
Faf du Plessis and David Miller struck centuries as South Africa cruised to an emphatic 121-run victory over wilting Sri Lanka in the second one-day International in Durban on Wednesday.
Swansea City are selling striker Eder to French side Lille for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on their website (www.swanseacity.net) on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old, who joined the Welsh club in 2015 from Portuguese side Braga, failed to score for Swansea, making just 15 appearances including 11 from the bench.
Eder impressed after joining Lille on loan in February, netting six times in 13 league games to help them to a fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1 and to the League Cup final which they lost to Paris St Germain.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
Faf du Plessis and David Miller struck centuries as South Africa cruised to an emphatic 121-run victory over wilting Sri Lanka in the second one-day International in Durban on Wednesday.
LONDON Temporary dismissals, also known as sin-bins, for yellow card offences at lower levels of the game could be given the go-ahead at an annual meeting of soccer's rule makers next month.
LONDON Premier League clubs have made a transfer window profit for the first time, despite near-record spending in January, thanks largely to two big-money moves to China and France playmaker Dimitri Payet's return home.