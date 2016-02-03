Manager Francesco Guidolin had mixed emotions about Swansea City conceding a late equaliser against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, but focused on the positives as the point put more distance between the Welsh side and the relegation zone.

Salomon Rondon's equaliser deep into stoppage time prevented the Swans from claiming all three points at the Hawthorns, but Guidolin's men extended their unbeaten league run to three games to move five points clear of the relegation scrap.

"Football is like this," Guidolin told the club's website (www.swanseacity.net). "I'm disappointed but optimistic because I watched my team play very well.

"We lose two points, but... I am positive because my team played very well for 93 minutes, the entire match.

Midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, who gave Swansea the lead, said that the team were building momentum and gaining confidence with each favourable result.

"We are picking up points and that's a hugely positive sign," he said.

"We are unbeaten in the last three and are building momentum. We seem to have got our confidence back."

Guidolin also praised new signing Alberto Paloschi, who hit the post late on after making his debut as a second-half substitute.

"He's just arrived but he has a lot of passion and enthusiasm," the manager said. "This is a dream for him and I am sure he will be a good player for us."

