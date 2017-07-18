FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Swansea sign defender Harries from Coventry
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
Politics
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Science
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
Arts & Entertainment
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 18, 2017 / 6:55 AM / in a day

Swansea sign defender Harries from Coventry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Swansea City have signed 20-year-old defender Cian Harries from Coventry City on a three-year deal subject to international clearance, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The under-20 Wales international is a product of Coventry's youth academy and played 16 games for the senior side last season as the club were relegated to League Two, the fourth tier of English football.

"I am delighted to be here," Harries told Swansea's website.

"My aim in the long term is to play in the Premier League. If I am lucky enough and good enough for the manager to trust me at some stage in the future, that would be a dream come true.

"But I am going into the development squad and that's good. I feel it will give me a chance to work on the areas where I need to improve."

Harries also played in the League Trophy final at Wembley last season as Coventry beat Oxford United.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.