LONDON Paul Clement signed a two-and-a-half year contract on Tuesday to take over as manager of Swansea City, replacing Bob Bradley at the Premier League's bottom club.

Clement, 44, has been assistant manager at Bayern Munich to Carlo Ancelotti, with whom he also worked at Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Real Madrid.

In his only managerial job, however, the Englishman lasted less than a year at Championship (second tier) Derby County, who sacked him last February.

Swansea were reported to have interviewed him before appointing Bradley in October.

The American was dismissed just before Christmas, having won only two of his 11 games since taking over from Francesco Guidolin.

"Paul has not only worked with some of Europe's biggest football clubs, but also the very best players in the world," Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins told the club website (www.swanseacity.net).

"There is no doubt in my mind that Paul can not only help us regain that footballing belief, but also restore some much needed pride back into the football club.

"Everyone connected to the club is fully behind the appointment and we see this a typical Swansea City choice," Jenkins added.

"It looks a good fit to get us back on track and provide one of the best young coaches in Europe with the chance to develop his own career and become a leading coach in his own right."

Clement will be joined at the Liberty Stadium by Nigel Gibbs as assistant coach and Karl Halabi as head of physical performance. Both arrive from Tottenham Hotspur.

Swansea have struggled all season after selling leading scorer Andre Ayew to West Ham United and captain Ashley Williams to Everton.

Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth was their fourth successive loss, leaving them bottom of the table and four points from safety.

Clement will attend Tuesday's match at Crystal Palace, who are three places above them, but first-team coach Alan Curtis will be in charge.

Curtis, one of Swansea's most celebrated players, said Clement had already made an impression with the players.

"He popped his head in this afternoon to introduce himself and spoke really well about what he expects between now and the end of the season," he said.

"He was very, very positive. He could have stayed at Bayern Munich but he felt he was up for the challenge here. Any change of management can lift the group of players and I sense that already. Full steam ahead."

(Reporting by Steve Tongue/Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)