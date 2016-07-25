Swansea City are looking to bolster their attacking firepower and are targeting two strikers before the new season, the Premier League club's chairman Huw Jenkins said.

Swansea have signed midfielder Leroy Fer, defender Mike van der Hoorn and goalkeeper Mark Birighitti, but striker Alberto Paloschi has joined Atalanta and uncertainty surrounds the future of Bafetimbi Gomis.

British media reported that the club have failed to match Stoke City's bid for Wales international and former Swansea midfielder Joe Allen.

"It's pretty obvious we need one, maybe two strikers and another player. Three is probably the minimum," Jenkins said.

"In the next few weeks we will bring some players in. We also have to make sure we keep the squad we've got. We've talked a lot about football and we've got a few options in mind."

Swansea open their Premier League campaign with a trip to Burnley on Aug. 13.

