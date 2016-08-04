Swansea City are closing in on a couple of signings after a frustrating summer in the transfer market, chairman Huw Jenkins has said.

Swansea have already signed midfielder Leroy Fer, defender Mike van der Hoorn and goalkeeper Mark Birighitti but sold forward Alberto Paloschi to Serie A side Atalanta and loaned out striker Bafetimbi Gomis to French club Olympique de Marseille.

The Welsh side also had a change in ownership with American investors Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan completing the takeover of the club in June.

"This pre-season has been difficult with the majority of European players returning late from the Euros (Euro 2016) and the timescale involved in the change of club ownership," Jenkins told the club's website (www.swanseacity.net).

"I think it's been a frustrating summer so far for everyone, but I can assure you that every person connected to this football club has been working non-stop to get the squad right in all areas to start the season.

"We fully expect to make one or two additions in the next few days."

Sevilla's sporting director Monchi has confirmed Swansea are nearing an agreement with the La Liga club for the signing of striker Fernando Llorente.

"It has come a long way with Swansea to reach an agreement, we expect to hear in the coming days," Mochi told Sevilla's website (www.sevillafc.es).

Swansea begin their new season with a trip to Burnley on Aug. 13.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)