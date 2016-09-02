Chairman Huw Jenkins defended Swansea City's spending in the close season after the Premier League club's transfer policy came under heavy criticism from local media.

The Welsh side broke their record to sign striker Borja Baston from Atletico Madrid for 15.5 million pounds ($20.6 million).

They also recruited Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, midfielder Leroy Fer, defender Mike van der Hoorn and goalkeeper Mark Birighitti. Winger Nathan Dyer and attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson also agreed new contracts with the club.

"We have made seven additions to the squad from last season when you include the return of Nathan Dyer from his loan spell at Leicester City. And the manager is happy with the squad," Jenkins told the club's website (www.swanseacity.net).

"Three strikers have gone out and three have come in with Fernando Llorente, a World Cup winner, and Borja Baston, a club-record signing."

The Welsh club sold defender Ashley Williams to Everton and Andre Ayew to West Ham United. Forwards Alberto Paloschi, Eder and Bafetimbi Gomis also left.

Swansea, who finished 12th in the standings last season, have three points from their first three games ahead of the match against Chelsea on Sept. 11.

($1 = 0.7536 pounds)

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)