Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng is set to miss their next two Premier League matches with a toe injury which will keep him out for about two weeks, the Welsh club said on Wednesday.

Ki has featured in all five of the club's league games since American Bob Bradley replaced Francesco Guidolin as manager.

The 27-year-old was left out of the team for Swansea's 1-1 draw at Everton on Saturday, having been on international duty with South Korea, but came on for the last few minutes.

"Ki Sung-Yueng faces a spell on the sidelines after breaking his toe. The midfielder is expected to be out of action for around two weeks after suffering a fracture in the third toe of his right foot," the club said on their website (www.swanseacity.net).

Swansea, who are bottom of the table with six points from 12 games, host 16th-placed Crystal Palace at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday before a trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

