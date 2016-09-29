Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp believes Saturday's opponents Swansea City are a far better team than current form suggests and there will be no complacency as the Merseysiders look to maintain their bright start to the season.

Liverpool are fuelled with confidence and fourth in the table, having beaten Arsenal, Chelsea and champions Leicester City in their opening six games of the campaign.

While it has been a far more testing start for Swansea, who are fourth from bottom with a solitary victory, Klopp believes they could prove a stubborn obstacle at the Liberty Stadium.

“They played much better than four points look like," Klopp told reporters on Thursday.

"They are a good football-playing side with a clear plan and different options in their style of play, good defending.

"We cannot lean back and think that’s how it is until now so it will stay like this, especially on Saturday. We will be prepared for this game, nobody should be in doubt that we know about the quality of Swansea."

Liverpool have won three successive league games, scoring 11 goals in the process and have emerged from a tough run of opening fixtures with 13 points.

Klopp, however, is keen for them to stay focussed and not take their foot of the gas as he looks to turn a good start into a genuine title challenge.

"It's much too early to be satisfied with anything this season. In this part of the season you create a base for the rest of the season," Klopp said.

"We have a job to do. Christmas will come, the second part of the season will come, the weather will change. We need to stay fit and have luck with injuries.

"Of course it's important to have a good start but it's also important to build on it."

Striker Divock Origi is a doubt for the clash against Swansea after he picked up a minor knee injury.

"He got a little knock on his foot where we had to do a little assessment. It's nothing major but it might be too short a period before the game," Klopp said.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)