Sevilla's newly signed player Fernando Llorente greets the crowd during his presentation at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish striker Fernando Llorente has joined Premier League Swansea City from Sevilla, the Welsh club said on Friday.

Llorente, a member of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning squad and a Europa League winner last season, has signed a two-year contract, the club said on their website (www.swanseacity.net).

Swansea, who finished 12th in the league last season, did not disclose the transfer fee for the 31-year-old but local media said the fee was about 5 million pounds.

Llorente, who has 24 caps and was part of the Spain squad that triumphed at Euro 2012, won two Serie A titles at Juventus, who he joined in 2013 as a free agent from Athletic Bilbao where he spent 10 years after coming through the youth ranks.

He moved to Sevilla on a free transfer in 2015.

Swansea open their Premier League campaign at promoted Burnley on Aug. 13.

(Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Ken Ferris)