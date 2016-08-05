West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Spanish striker Fernando Llorente has joined Premier League Swansea City from Sevilla, the Welsh club said on Friday.
Llorente, a member of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning squad and a Europa League winner last season, has signed a two-year contract, the club said on their website (www.swanseacity.net).
Swansea, who finished 12th in the league last season, did not disclose the transfer fee for the 31-year-old but local media said the fee was about 5 million pounds.
Llorente, who has 24 caps and was part of the Spain squad that triumphed at Euro 2012, won two Serie A titles at Juventus, who he joined in 2013 as a free agent from Athletic Bilbao where he spent 10 years after coming through the youth ranks.
He moved to Sevilla on a free transfer in 2015.
Swansea open their Premier League campaign at promoted Burnley on Aug. 13.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.