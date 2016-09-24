Britain Football Soccer - Swansea City v Manchester City - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 24/9/16Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scores their second goal from the penalty spot Reuters / Rebecca Naden Livepic

Sept 24 Sergio Aguero struck twice to lead Premier League leaders Manchester City to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Swansea on Saturday.

Argentine Aguero fired City ahead after nine minutes with a neat finish but Swansea hit straight back through Spanish forward Fernando Llorente who blasted the ball home from 12 metres.

Manchester City poured forward in the second half, Raheem Sterling wasting a good opportunity before Aguero coolly converted a 65th-minute penalty following a foul on Kevin de Bruyne.

Sterling scored with a fine finish 13 minutes from time to confirm City's sixth successive league victory of the season.

