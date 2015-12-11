Real Sociedad coach David Moyes is pictured before their Spanish first division soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, northern Spain, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes has ruled himself out of the running for the Swansea City job after Garry Monk was sacked, but is eager to make an instant return to management.

Moyes is without a club after he was fired as manager of Spanish side Real Sociedad last month.

"I'm not interested in the (Swansea) job, I let that be known earlier in the week that it wasn't for me," Moyes told British media.

"When I was in Spain I was getting offered numerous jobs to come back to England and since I've lost my job I've had several offers to come back here as well as offers to go back abroad.

"I don't need a rest or a break, but I want to make sure the job is the right one."

Monk left on Wednesday following a sequence of one win in 11 league games, a run that has left the Swans one point above the relegation zone but Moyes believes the Englishman should have been given more time to turn their fortunes around.

"Garry is a young manager who had a good year. He was having a sticky patch like (Chelsea manager) Jose Mourinho and should have been given the chance to put it right," Moyes said.

"But the job for managers is nearly impossible now and, because of that, I think we've lost the plot a wee bit over the whole situation."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)