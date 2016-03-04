LONDON Swansea City manager Francesco Guidolin is still in hospital recovering from a chest infection and will miss his second Premier League match in a row when the Welsh club host Norwich City on Saturday.

"He remains in a comfortable position and is making good progress but doctors have advised that he misses this weekend's game to continue his recovery," the club said on their website (www.swanseacity.net) on Friday.

"He is expected to remain in hospital over the weekend before his release."

Italian Guidolin, who took charge in January, was also forced to miss the 2-1 midweek victory at Arsenal.

Alan Curtis, who had a spell as interim manager before Guidolin was appointed, will again take the reins for the relegation clash with Norwich.

"Francesco has picked the team like last Wednesday but once the game starts I have the power to change things if we need to," said Curtis.

Fifth from bottom Swansea are six points ahead of third from bottom Norwich with 10 matches left this season.

"We've got 30 points and survival will be perhaps another three wins," said Curtis. "The way we played against Arsenal shows what we are capable of and we haven't done that often enough."

