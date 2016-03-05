Football Soccer - Swansea City v Norwich City - Barclays Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 5/3/16Norwich's Patrick Bamford looks dejected at full timeMandatory Credit: Action Images / Adam HoltLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Swansea City 1 Norwich City 0

A fine goal by Gylfi Sigurdsson earned Swansea City a vital 1-0 win over fellow Premier League strugglers Norwich City on Saturday.

Sigurdsson struck after 61 minutes, running on to a fine pass by substitute Leroy Fer and driving a firm shot into the far corner.

Nathan Redmond nearly scored a late equaliser for Norwich who remained third-bottom of the table, one behind Sunderland and nine points adrift of 16th-placed Swansea.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Ken Ferris)