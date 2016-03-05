Swansea City 1 Norwich City 0
A fine goal by Gylfi Sigurdsson earned Swansea City a vital 1-0 win over fellow Premier League strugglers Norwich City on Saturday.
Sigurdsson struck after 61 minutes, running on to a fine pass by substitute Leroy Fer and driving a firm shot into the far corner.
Nathan Redmond nearly scored a late equaliser for Norwich who remained third-bottom of the table, one behind Sunderland and nine points adrift of 16th-placed Swansea.
