Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey needs surgery and will miss the rest of the season after damaging ankle ligaments in Tuesday's 2-1 Premier League defeat by Chelsea, manager Alex Neil said on Friday.

The Ghana-born Norway international has started 23 of Norwich's 28 league games this season, scoring twice, and will be joined by full back Andre Wisdom on the injured list.

"Alex has hurt his ankle ligaments. It's not good news, but we've got strength in depth in that area," Neil told a news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to 16th-placed Swansea City.

Norwich are third from bottom in the table, behind Sunderland on goal difference. Neil's men are tied on points with second-from-bottom Newcastle United, who have played a game less, but the manager is refusing to panic.

"If we keep performing how we have been recently and keep creating chances, eventually the results will come," he added.

"The strength we have as a club is that we've stuck together this season. Everyone's fighting for the same cause. It's a big game on Saturday."

