Swansea City have signed Chievo striker Alberto Paloschi on a 3-1/2 year contract for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 26-year-old Italian, who will wear the number nine shirt, is the club's first senior arrival in the January transfer window and will link up with his former Parma coach Francesco Guidolin.

He said Guidolin was the key factor behind his move to Swansea, who are 15th in the table, four points above the drop zone.

"When I received a call from my agent to tell me that Swansea were interested it was great, but even more so because of the manager... it makes a big difference," Paloschi was quoted as saying o the club's website (www.swanseacity.net).

"I know the situation of the club and, being a striker, I know the expectation is to score and I've come here to do that."

Paloschi began his career with AC Milan, making his senior debut in February 2008 under then-manager Carlo Ancelotti.

He then moved to Parma, scoring 12 goals in his first season as they won promotion back to the top flight under Guidolin.

Paloschi switched to Genoa before returning to Milan in 2011 but they immediately sent him on loan to Chievo, who he later joined on a permanent deal, scoring 42 goals in 145 games.

He scored eight goals in 21 Serie A appearances this season with Chievo and won 29 caps for Italy under-21s.

