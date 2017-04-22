Britain Soccer Football - Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 22/4/17 Swansea City's Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring their first goal with Leon Britton Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

SWANSEA CITY 2 STOKE CITY 0

Relegation-threatened Swansea City kept their hopes of staying in the Premier League alive by beating Stoke City 2-0 on Saturday after goals by Fernando Llorente and Tom Carroll.

Llorente gave Swansea the lead with a trademark header from a corner in the 10th minute, helping his team stay within touching distance of fourth-bottom Hull City, who are still two points ahead of the Swans after beating Watford.

Stoke were awarded a penalty in the second half, but Marko Arnautovic blazed his spot-kick over the bar and Swansea doubled their lead a minute later after Tom Carroll's shot found the top corner via a deflection off Joe Allen.

Carroll almost scored a second as Swansea carved Stoke open, but Stoke keeper Jack Butland, making his first appearance after a year out with an ankle injury, pulled off an acrobatic save to deny him.

