Swansea City manager Alan Curtis said he felt poor refereeing decisions cost his side in Wednesday's 4-2 Premier League defeat by fellow strugglers Sunderland at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea defender Kyle Naughton was controversially sent off late in the first half for a foul on Yann M'Vila and the Welsh club, one point and one place above the relegation zone, could now appeal.

Jermain Defoe hit a hat-trick for Sunderland with his first goal converted from an offside position.

"I'm disappointed, obviously. The big talking point is the refereeing decisions," Curtis told reporters.

"Unfortunately, the referee got all the major decisions wrong. When the referee makes a huge decision to send a player off... Kyle won the ball clearly."

Swansea, who sacked manager Garry Monk last month, have won only one of their last 11 league games.

