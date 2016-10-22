Payet set to join Marseille from West Ham - report
PARIS France forward Dimitri Payet is set to join Olympique de Marseille from West Ham United, L'Equipe reported on Sunday.
- New manager Bob Bradley saw his Swansea side end their streak of four successive Premier League defeats with a 0-0 draw against Watford on Saturday in his first home match in charge of the Welsh club.
Yet Bradley, the first American to manage a club in the English game's top flight, must have felt frustrated as his side's effort and intensity failed to bring them the three points their performance merited.
The Swans came closest to breaking the deadlock in the second half when Mike van der Hoorn met Gylfi Sigurdsson's free kick at close range, only for Heurelho Gomes to produce a fine, instinctive save.
Sigurdsson also hit the post for the home side, who have still not won in the Premier League since the opening day of the season and remain second bottom of the table.
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
LONDON Liverpool sank deeper into their mid-season rut when Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a deserved 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Anfield as the competition lived up to its reputation for shocks on Saturday.