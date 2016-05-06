Swansea City captain Ashley Williams will be rested ahead of the European Championship and will not play in the club's remaining two Premier League games this season, manager Francesco Guidolin has said.

The 31-year-old has been a fixture in the side since the Welsh club gained promotion to the top flight in 2011 and has featured in all 36 of their league games this season.

Swansea, currently 13th in the table on 43 points, beat Liverpool 3-1 on Sunday to secure their Premier League status for another season and Guidolin said Williams had earned a well-deserved rest.

"Ash will not play again this season, he needs a break," the manager told reporters. "He is tired because he has played a lot of games this season and before.

"Ash is the skipper, a good player and leader, and he is very important for me and our team. But it is better for Ash to rest and be prepared for the Euros and for next season."

The June 10-July 10 tournament in France is Wales' first major international championship since 1958. The team have been drawn with Russia, Slovakia and England in Group B and start their campaign against the Slovaks in Bordeaux on June 11.

Swansea travel to sixth-placed West Ham United on Saturday, before ending their campaign with a home game against Manchester City on May 15.

