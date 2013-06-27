Rayo Vallecano's Leo Baptistao (R) celebrates with teammate Jordi Amat after scoring against Atletico Madrid during their Spanish first division football match at Vallecas stadium in Madrid February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

LONDON Swansea City have signed Spanish central defender Jordi Amat from Espanyol for 2.5 million pounds ($3.80 million), the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The deal is subject to a medical and international clearance, Swansea said.

Amat, who has featured for Spain at every age group from Under-16s to Under-21s, spent last season on loan at Rayo Vallecano.

(Editing by Justin Palmer)