Guardiola sees huge potential in in-form Sane
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.
LONDON Swansea City have signed Spanish central defender Jordi Amat from Espanyol for 2.5 million pounds ($3.80 million), the Premier League club said on Thursday.
The deal is subject to a medical and international clearance, Swansea said.
Amat, who has featured for Spain at every age group from Under-16s to Under-21s, spent last season on loan at Rayo Vallecano.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)
Number eight Billy Vunipola has returned to Eddie Jones's England squad for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Scotland after recovering from a knee injury.
LONDON Britain's BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to win the right to broadcast Champions League matches for another three years in a 1.2 billion pound deal.