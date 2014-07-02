Swansea City's Marvin Emnes (3rd L) celebrates his goal against Sunderland with Nathan Dyer (3rd R) during their English Premier League soccer match at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, northern England May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Swansea City have signed Dutch striker Marvin Emnes from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Emnes, 26, has secured a three-year deal after spending two separate loan spells at Swansea, in 2010 and last season.

"I'm delighted - I've waited a long time to become a Swansea City player," Emnes told the Swans' website (www.swanseacity.net).

"When I first arrived Swansea were in the Championship and I did well in the month I spent here. Last season I came back and with Swansea in the Premier League it was a good test for me to prove myself."

The Netherlands under-21 international scored once in two starting appearances for Swansea last season.

(Writing by Stephen Wood, editing by Alan Baldwin)