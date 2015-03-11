LONDON Swansea City's Bafetimbi Gomis has returned to training after fainting in last week's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur, British media reported on Wednesday.

The French striker collapsed in the early stages of his team's 3-2 defeat and was treated by medical staff for several minutes before being taken off on a stretcher.

He was taken to hospital for tests after needing oxygen on the pitch.

The former Olympique Lyonnais striker had suffered incidents of fainting before in his career, one during a training session with the French national team in 2009.

Swansea manager Garry Monk confirmed at the time that Gomis was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"Bafetimbi Gomis is fine. He went to hospital as a precaution but he is fine. That's the main thing," he said.

It is not yet known whether he will be fit to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)