Swansea City have enough firepower to continue their scoring spree in the Premier League, in-form forward Bafetimbi Gomis has said.

Gomis, who joined from Lyon last summer, scored 10 goals in 36 appearances in his first year with the Swans and has got off to a flying start this season scoring in both of his clubs Premier League games.

"Scoring goals is great for my confidence. I worked hard in the summer to come back fit and raring to go," the 30-year-old told the club website (www.swanseacity.net).

"My aim is to score more goals than last year and show a different side to myself at Swansea.

"I'm happy with my start to the season but it's more important that the team has started well with good results."

Gomis was full of praise for new signing Andre Ayew, who has also scored in his first two games for the club.

"I know what a good player he (Ayew) is, particularly in front of goal," the France international said.

"He showed what a quality player he was in France and he's showing that quality here in Swansea.

"It's important for us to have good goal scorers like Andre. With him, Gylfi (Sigurdsson), Jonjo (Shelvey) and others who can score there are lots of goals in the side," he added.

Summer recruit Eder, who joined from Sporting Braga, has struggled to find game time but said he is happy to wait for his opportunity to break into the first team.

"I train hard every day to make sure I'm an option. I will get my time and my opportunity," the 27-year-old was quoted as saying by the Swansea Evening Post.

"I think the Premier League will suit my style. I've been working hard to play and settle in."

Swansea manager Garry Monk is also confident about his side being able to find the back of the net on a consistent basis, after being criticised for lacking firepower in the squad.

"That is something we have got -- players apart from the strikers who can score goals. Andre has shown he can finish, we know Gylfi (Sigurdsson) can finish — he nearly scored a great goal against Newcastle," Monk said.

"Jeff (Montero) will score goals and so will Ki (Sung-yueng) and Jonjo (Shelvey) because of the type of players they are.

"We also look dangerous from set-pieces with our defenders in the box, so hopefully everyone will contribute."

