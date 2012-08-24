Celtic's Ki Sung-yeung reacts after being brought to the ground against Dundee United during their Scottish Premier League soccer match at Tannadice Park, Dundee, Scotland, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON South Korea international midfielder Ki Sung-yeung left Celtic for Swansea City to become the Welsh club's record signing on Friday.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year contract although he will not be available for Saturday's Premier League clash at home to West Ham United.

He is still waiting for a work permit and international clearance following the move, which was for an undisclosed fee. Media said the figure of around six million pounds was a Swansea record.

Ki told the club's website (www.swanseacity.net): "This is something I have dreamt about since I was a child - playing in the Premier League against the best players in the world. I can't wait to play my first game."

Ki said Swansea's style of play and the presence of Michael Laudrup as manager helped him decide the Liberty Stadium was the correct destination.

"When I look at Swansea I see a club that is growing and growing, and the style here is very attractive to me," he said.

"Last year I watched them a lot in the Premier League and they did things very differently to a lot of the other teams.

"The manager is another big attraction. I remember watching him when I was younger and I was amazed by how good he was."

Ki spent two and a half years at Celtic after signing from FC Seoul in January 2010 and was the man of the match in the 2011 Scottish Cup final, scoring the opening goal in Celtic's 3-0 win over Motherwell.

He played against new team mates Neil Taylor and Scott Sinclair when South Korea beat Britain on penalties in the quarter-finals of the London Olympics.

Ki scored the deciding penalty in the 5-4 shootout win and finished with an Olympic bronze medal after Korea beat Japan in the third-fourth place match.

