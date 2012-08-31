Valencia's Pablo Hernandez celebrates after he scored against Racing Genk during their Champions League Group E soccer match at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Spain international Pablo Hernandez has joined Swansea from La Liga side Valencia for a club-record fee of 5.55 million pounds ($8.82 million), the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 27-year-old winger, who played under current Swans manager Michael Laudrup at Getafe, signed a three-year contract.

"He has played a lot of games in the Champions League games in the last three seasons and made his debut in the national team," Laudrup told the club's official website (www.swanseacity.net).

"I am looking forward to working with him again; he is a good player with the right mentality."

(Reporting by Josh Reich)