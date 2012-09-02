Britain's Neil Taylor (L) challenges South Korea's Jacheol Koo in their men's quarter final soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON Premier League high flyers Swansea City will be without left back Neil Taylor for the rest of the season after the Wales international suffered a broken ankle during Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Sunderland, the club has confirmed.

Taylor, who played for Britain in the Olympics, was carried off on a stretcher after 20 minutes and underwent surgery on his ankle which suffered a triple break and a dislocation.

"The surgeons worked hard on Neil's injury last night and did a very good job," Swansea's head physio Kate Rees told the club's website (www.swanseacity.net/). "He is comfortable and the surgeons are happy with the operation.

"While he should make a full recovery, the extent of the injury means Neil is likely to miss the rest of the season."

Swansea, who are beginning their second campaign in the Premier League after an impressive debut last season, have collected seven points from their opening three games.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)