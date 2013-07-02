Infantino confident Argentina will escape suspension
LONDON Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
LONDON Swansea City have signed midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo from Real Betis on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Although the 21-year-old's contract with Betis had run out, Swansea said on their website (www.swanseacity.net) they paid an undisclosed transfer fee.
He is the third Spanish player to join the Swans for next season following the arrivals of Jose Canas, also from Betis, and Jordi Amat from Espanyol.
Swansea, who finished ninth last season under Michael Laudrup, travel to the Netherlands on Wednesday for a 10-day pre-season tour.
(Reporting By Robert Woodward; Editing by Sonia Oxley)
LONDON Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
Russia has initiated anti-doping reforms but they are not happening fast enough, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) director general Olivier Niggli has said.