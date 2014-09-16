Burnley's Danny Ings (R) challenges Swansea City's Jordi Amat during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON Swansea City central defender Jordi Amat will be out of action for six weeks due to a knee injury, the Premier League club said on their website on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Spaniard was substituted at halftime during the 4-2 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.

Amat started all four Premier League games this season as Swansea moved up to third place in the table.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ossian Shine)