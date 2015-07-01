Stoke striker Berahino says spiked drink led to ban
Stoke City striker Saido Berahino said on Thursday he served an eight-week drugs suspension earlier this season after someone spiked his drink in a nightclub.
LONDON Swansea City bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Portugal forward Eder from Braga on a three-year-contract, the Premier League side announced on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old, who has 18 caps, played in all three matches as Portugal were knocked out in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
"Swansea City have completed the signing of Portuguese international striker Eder from Braga for an undisclosed fee," the club said in a statement on their official website (www.swanseacity.net).
Eder, who scored his first international goal against Italy earlier this month, becomes Swansea's fourth signing of the close season following the arrivals of Andre Ayew, Franck Tabanou and Kristoffer Nordfeldt.
(Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Ken Ferris)
Stoke City striker Saido Berahino said on Thursday he served an eight-week drugs suspension earlier this season after someone spiked his drink in a nightclub.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement is confident Gylfi Sigurdsson remains focused on ensuring the club maintain their Premier League status next season even though the midfielder earlier expressed a desire to play for a "big club".