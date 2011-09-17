LONDON Newly-promoted Swansea City claimed their first Premier League win and goals on an emotional day at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday following a local colliery tragedy which claimed the lives of four miners on Friday.

The men were found dead at the Gleision Colliery in the Swansea valley after a 30-hour search by rescuers ended with the discovery of the men's bodies deep underground and the disaster was marked with a minute's silence before Saturday's match against West Bromwich Albion which Swansea won 3-0.

The silence was also held as a tribute to the father of Swansea manager Brendan Rodgers who died recently after a long illness.

Rodgers told Sky Sports afterwards: "It was like a bombshell this week in many aspects of life, football and social, with my father's passing, and the miners.

"It's an incredible thing that a family man goes to work and he doesn't come back.

"Our sympathies and our thoughts are with the families involved, and we tried to provide a tonic today for our supporters who have been so supportive of myself and the team.

"Swansea is a very special city and I think we rewarded them today with a special performance."

Swansea won with a 14th minute penalty from Scott Sinclair, a 34th minute header from Leroy Lita and a third from Nathan Dyer early in the second half, the goals ending a barren spell in which they failed to score in their first four league games.

Those were also their first goals and win in the top flight since May 1983 when their two-year run in the old First Division ended. The win lifted them out of the bottom three into 12th spot with five points until Sunday's games are played.

