Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
LONDON Sweden goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt marked his 26th birthday on Tuesday by joining Swansea City, the Premier League club said on their website (www.swanseacity.net).
After starting his career with Brommapojkarna in Sweden, he joined Dutch club Heerenveen in 2012.
Swansea have released goalkeepers Gerhard Tremmel and David Cornell so Nordfeldt, who has five international caps, will rival Poland's Lukasz Fabianski as first choice.
He is the Welsh club's third newcomer of the close season.
Swansea, who finished eighth last term, had already signed Ghanaian striker Andre Ayew and French full back Franck Tabanou.
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
DUBLIN The prospect of Britain's exit from the European Union leading to a hard border between the Irish republic and Northern Ireland will not be an issue for an all-island bid to host the 2023 rugby World Cup, the bid's chairman said on Wednesday.