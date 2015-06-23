REUTERS/Vidar Ruud/NTB Scanpix THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NORWAY. NO COMMERCIAL SALES.

LONDON Sweden goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt marked his 26th birthday on Tuesday by joining Swansea City, the Premier League club said on their website (www.swanseacity.net).

After starting his career with Brommapojkarna in Sweden, he joined Dutch club Heerenveen in 2012.

Swansea have released goalkeepers Gerhard Tremmel and David Cornell so Nordfeldt, who has five international caps, will rival Poland's Lukasz Fabianski as first choice.

He is the Welsh club's third newcomer of the close season.

Swansea, who finished eighth last term, had already signed Ghanaian striker Andre Ayew and French full back Franck Tabanou.

