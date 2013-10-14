MADRID Swansea City forward Michu says he is not thinking about the possibility of joining one of Europe's heavyweight clubs after finally breaking into the Spanish national team this month.

The 27-year-old, who moved to the Premier League from La Liga side Rayo Vallecano in 2012 for what has proved a bargain fee of around two million pounds ($3.2 million), signed a new four-year contract with Swansea in January, according to club's website (www.swanseacity.net).

Vicente del Bosque called Michu into the world and European champions' squad for the first time this month to replace the injured David Villa and included him in the starting lineup for Friday's 2-1 World Cup 2014 qualifying win at home to Belarus.

He toiled for an hour without much success before being replaced by Alvaro Negredo but Del Bosque praised him afterwards for his efforts and suggested he would have another chance to prove he deserves to be in the squad for the finals in Brazil.

Spain play their final Group I qualifier against Georgia in Albacete on Tuesday and a point will be enough to make sure of top spot ahead of France.

"I am not thinking about that at the moment," Michu, whose full name is Miguel Perez Cuesta, said in an interview with Marca sports daily published on Monday when asked about the possibility of moving to a "top" club.

"I am enjoying myself very much at Swansea," he added.

"It's a modest team but we are competing in Europe and we already won a title last season, the first in the club's history."

Michu was Swansea's top scorer last term with 22 goals in all competitions, including important strikes against Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, and made a vital contribution to their successful League Cup campaign.

He also won the club's Players' Player of the Year, Away Player of the Year and Supporters' Player of the Year awards.

His current market value is around 14 million euros (11 million pounds), according to website Transfermarkt.com.

