Swansea City's Jonjo Shelvey celebrates scoring a goal against Aston Villa during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON Swansea City midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has accepted a charge of violent conduct and been banned for four matches following an incident in the Premier League match against Liverpool, the club said on Wednesday.

"Swansea City has reluctantly accepted the charge issued by The Football Association against Jonjo Shelvey for violent conduct following an incident in Monday night's Premier League defeat at Liverpool," the club said in a statement.

"While the club supports Shelvey’s statement that the incident was unintentional, it does not believe the outcome of an appeal would prove positive for the club or player."

The charge came after the FA examined footage from the match in which Shelvey, a former Liverpool player, caught opponent Emre Can with a flailing arm.

The incident was unseen by referee Andre Marriner.

Shelvey had said on Twitter that he did not intentionally elbow the Liverpool player in the 4-1 defeat at Anfield and he was defended by his manager Garry Monk.

Shelvey has been handed the customary three-match ban for violent conduct and an additional match after receiving a red card earlier in the season.

The ban starts immediately and he will miss the New Year's Day fixture at Queen's Park Rangers, the FA Cup third-round game at Tranmere Rovers and home Premier League matches against West Ham United and Chelsea.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)