Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
MANCHESTER, England Swansea City have agreed a fee with Dutch club Utrecht for goalkeeper Michel Vorm, the Premier League newcomers said Saturday.
The 27-year-old Vorm, named in the Netherlands squad to face England in a friendly at Wembley next week, is in the process of agreeing personal terms with the Welsh club who said the transfer fee was around 1.5 million pounds.
"He's the Dutch number two, and I think it says it all that we can attract a player of that calibre," Swansea manager Brendan Rodgers said on the club website (www.swanseacity.net).
"We hope that we can get that completed in the next few days. If we end up doing the deal that gets him in then it would be fantastic for the club."
Vorm was understudy to Maarten Stekelenburg in the Netherlands squad who finished runners-up to Spain in last year's World Cup in South Africa.
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk tweaked the selection criteria for the 2018 Ryder Cup against Europe by placing a premium on in-form players, the PGA of America said on Wednesday.
LONDON English Football Association chairman Greg Clarke will step down if the government does not support his proposals to reform the under-fire governing body, he said ahead of a parliamentary debate on Thursday.