Swansea City captain Ashley Williams has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at the Welsh side until 2018, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 29-year-old defender, who also captains Wales, had been linked with a move away from the Liberty Stadium but will remain at the club he joined in 2008 and helped gain promotion to the top-flight three seasons later.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract at Swansea City," Williams told the club website (www.swanseacity.net).

"I've enjoyed fantastic success at this club and I want to keep helping Swansea City progress."

