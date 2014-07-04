Wilshere puts Bournemouth survival ahead of Arsenal future
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
Swansea City captain Ashley Williams has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at the Welsh side until 2018, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 29-year-old defender, who also captains Wales, had been linked with a move away from the Liberty Stadium but will remain at the club he joined in 2008 and helped gain promotion to the top-flight three seasons later.
"I'm delighted to sign a new contract at Swansea City," Williams told the club website (www.swanseacity.net).
"I've enjoyed fantastic success at this club and I want to keep helping Swansea City progress."
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.