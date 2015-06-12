AC Milan's Adel Taarabt (top) celebrates with his team mates after scoring against Genoa during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Ferraris stadium in Genoa April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

LONDON Morocco midfielder Adel Taarabt has left Queen's Park Rangers after his contract was terminated by mutual consent, the English Championship (second tier) club said on Friday.

The controversial 26-year-old made 164 appearances, scoring 34 goals, after joining QPR in March 2009 from Tottenham Hotspur, initially on loan before completing a permanent transfer the following year.

In 2010/11, the Moroccan captained QPR to the Championship title and was named the division's Player of the Year after a stunning season in which he scored 19 goals and had 19 assists, helping the club return to the top flight after a 15-year absence.

The next season he helped QPR retain their Premier League status, scoring crucial goals in victories over Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but the team were relegated last season.

