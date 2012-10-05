Mickael Tavares of German first division Bundesliga football club Hamburg SV poses during a photocall at the stadium in Hamburg in this file photo taken July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

LONDON Senegal midfielder Mickael Tavares joined forces with former Hamburg SV manager Martin Jol again when he signed for English Premier League side Fulham on Friday.

The 29-year-old was available on a free transfer after leaving Hamburg in the close season, the Londoners said on their website (www.fulhamfc.com).

Tavares, who has 25 caps, played under Dutchman Jol during the second half of the 2008-09 Bundesliga season.

He also had a spell on loan with English second-tier team Middlesbrough during the 2010-11 campaign.

Fulham, who are ninth in the league, travel to promoted Southampton on Sunday.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)