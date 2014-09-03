LONDON England have named Everton defender John Stones in their team to face Norway in a friendly international at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, British media reported.

The 20-year-old, who made his England debut in May after being on standby for the World Cup, has been selected at right back with club mate Leighton Baines filling the left back slot.

Manager Roy Hodgson has chosen Joe Hart in goal behind Phil Jones and Gary Cahill in central defence.

England's new captain Wayne Rooney, who was given the armband after Steven Gerrard retired from international football, is joined in attack by Daniel Sturridge.

England have a young midfield of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Jack Wilshere and Raheem Sterling.

Team:

Joe Hart, John Stones, Phil Jones, Gary Cahill, Leighton Baines, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Jack Wilshere, Raheem Sterling, Daniel Sturridge, Wayne Rooney.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Davis)