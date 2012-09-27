Chelsea captain John Terry runs during their English League Cup soccer match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge in London September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Chelsea captain John Terry has been banned for four domestic matches after a hearing found him guilty of racial abuse, the English FA said on Thursday.

Terry appeared before a Football Association disciplinary committee over charges that he racially abused Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand in a Premier League match last October. He was acquitted over the incident in the law courts in July.

"(John) is disappointed that the FA commission has reached a different conclusion to the clear not guilty verdict of a court of law," Terry's solicitors were quoted as saying in British media.

"He has asked for the detailed written reasons and will consider carefully before deciding whether to lodge an appeal."

Terry has also been fined 220,000 pounds and the penalty is suspended until after the outcome of any appeal which must be received within 14 days.

"The Independent Regulatory Commission will provide written reasons for its decision in due course," the FA said in a statement.

Chelsea play title rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday and are due to face Manchester United in the league and League Cup during the last week of October.

"Chelsea Football Club notes and respects today's decision by the Football Association regarding John Terry," Chelsea said in a statement after the four-day hearing.

The 31-year-old Terry retired from England duty on Sunday ahead of the FA disciplinary procedure, saying his position in the national team was "untenable".

Terry had previously been England captain but on two occasions had the armband taken away by coach Fabio Capello, in 2010 after revelations about his private life and in February over the Ferdinand allegations, a decision that led the Italian to quit.

Liverpool striker Luis Suarez was handed an eight-game ban and 40,000-pound fine last December for racist abuse of Manchester United defender Patrice Evra.

Suarez used "insulting words" towards Evra during the game on October 15, with the Frenchman saying he had been insulted "at least 10 times."

