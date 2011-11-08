LONDON England skipper John Terry could be on the bench or even play against world and European champions Spain Saturday, while being investigated by the police and the English FA for alleged racist remarks in a Premier League match.

Terry, who has strongly denied the allegations, was named in

the England squad by coach Fabio Capello Sunday after originally being told he would not play because the Italian wanted to try out younger players in the friendlies against Spain and then Sweden next week.

However, an injury to Everton centre-back Phil Jagielka, who is suffering from a hairline fracture of the toe and is expected to be sent home later Wednesday, means Terry may be required.

Capello also has central defenders Gary Cahill and Joleon Lescott in his squad but could call up replacements, including Rio Ferdinand, the brother of Anton, who Terry allegedly insulted when Chelsea played Queens Park Rangers two weeks ago.

Adrian Bevington, the managing director of Club England told reporters that it was entirely up to Capello who he now picked to play against Spain and Sweden in the second friendly on November15.

"What Fabio chooses to do now with picking John or not, in terms of playing or being captain, that's up to Fabio to decide," he said.

"We genuinely do not have any input or involvement in that. In the same way with the squad selection, that was Fabio's decision and we supported him in that.

"There were discussions with Fabio last week and there was absolutely no disagreement whatsoever."

The Terry case has split opinion in England with some arguing that Terry is innocent until proven guilty of insulting Ferdinand and others opposed to him being in the team at all.

Former England striker Ian Wright said on Tuesday: "It seems no-one at the FA has the balls to stand up to John Terry and say 'you may want to play, but it would be better if you stayed at home.' John Terry should be nowhere near the England squad.

"I understand the fact you're innocent until proven guilty but that doesn't mean the captain of our country's football team should be involved in two friendlies while being investigated over allegations of making racist remarks."

England meet Spain Saturday and Sweden Tuesday as part of their build-up to next summer's Euro 2012 finals in Ukraine and Poland.

(Reporting by Mike Collett)