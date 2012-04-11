Stoke City's Glenn Whelan challenges Manchester City's Carlos Tevez (L) during their English Premier League soccer match at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Striker Carlos Tevez was named in Manchester City's starting lineup for the first time since September for Wednesday's Premier League game at home to West Bromwich Albion.

The Argentine fell out with manager Roberto Mancini after refusing to warm up as a substitute at a Champions League game in September.

He has only recently been reintegrated into the first-team squad after apologising. Fellow forward Mario Balotelli is suspended.

City are eight points adrift of leaders Manchester United with their title challenge seemingly all but over with six games remaining.

