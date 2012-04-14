LONDON Manchester City fans were left wondering what might have been as former talisman Carlos Tevez scored a hat-trick in a masterful display alongside Sergio Aguero to inspire his side to a 6-1 thrashing of Norwich City on Saturday.

The Argentine, whose goals last season helped City qualify for the Champions League, has been an outcast for most of the club's assault on the Premier League title after his falling out with manager Roberto Mancini, but his return to the starting line-up has sparked a late surge for the summit.

Tevez scored once in the 4-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in midweek, his first start since September, and was unplayable on Saturday with a performance of rare quality.

His link-up play with Aguero, including a classy back heel to allow his compatriot to thunder in City's second goal, had the fans drooling and Mancini, despite his cool reaction in the technical area and his subdued post-match demeanour, must be ruing not being able to call on Tevez over the past months.

The only blot on Tevez's day was a yellow card for diving when the score was 0-0, although television replays suggested he should have earned a penalty.

City's lack of goals, particularly on the road where they had managed just two wins from their previous eight trips before Saturday, had allowed Manchester United to overhaul them at the top and take a grip on the title race.

However, an eight-point deficit has been reduced to two in the space of a few days and should United fail to beat Aston Villa on Sunday the outcome of the title battle will once again be in City's hands, particularly as their goal difference is eight better than that of their rivals.

'SCORED MORE'

"Carlos has improved a lot from the last two weeks," Mancini, who earlier this season said Tevez would never play for the club again after he refused to warm-up while a substitute against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, told Sky Sports.

"He played 60 minutes against West Brom and 80 minutes today and now he's better. We did well this season also without Carlos for five months but I'm sure if we had Carlos with Aguero and Mario (Balotelli) we would have scored more goals."

Despite breathing down the necks of leaders United, Mancini played down City's chances of stealing top spot from United in the four games that remain.

"We will just continue to score and win if possible," Mancini said. Asked if the title race was back on, he replied "finished", although should United slip up again before the two sides meet at the Etihad Stadium on April 30 the form of Tevez and Aguero could prove the deciding factor.

Tevez's return, which began as a late substitute in the 2-1 victory over Chelsea last month, has also restored his relationship with the City fans who serenaded him on Saturday.

He was much criticised after going AWOL during the season, caught on camera playing golf back in Argentina as his City team mates toiled for the title.

However, it was all smiles on Saturday as Tevez rolled up his sleeves to produce the kind of dynamic performance that made him the darling of the home support after his controversial switch from Manchester United.

His first goal was a wickedly swerving piledriver after 18 minutes, his second on 73 was an instinctive poacher's header and his third, celebrated with a golf swing, demonstrated his quick thinking as he seized on an error.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)